Bengals caravan bound for Nashville Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans are set to make the trip to Nashville to cheer on their team for this weekend’s playoff matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The excitement Bengals fans are experiencing cannot be missed.

Following the team’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, the excitement around Cincinnati was near an all-time high.

“I cried. I cried profusely,” Jim Foster, aka Bengals Jim, said. “I had three of my sons there we hugged I bet for 10 minutes we didn’t say a word. We were screaming and hugging and crying and enjoying the moment.”

Bengals Jim, one of Cincinnati’s most recognizable, is leading a caravan to Nashville on Friday.

“‘I’m not kidding. I think Cincinnati Friday and Saturday is going to be completely empty because I think half more than half of Cincinnati is going to be heading south down to Nashville,” Bengals Jim said. “There’s going to be a lot of orange and black in the stands on Saturday.”

All the need-to-know information for the caravan is below.

Join #BengalsCaravan to Nashville this Friday! Decorate vehicles in orange & black!



Stop 1 @BengalsProShop 1:15

Stop 2 71/75 Rest Stop 1:45

Stop 3 NASHVILLE



Join us or start your own Caravan! Post pics & #BengalsCaravan - share w #Bengals Nation where ever your coming in from pic.twitter.com/TqdDmgr7BF — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) January 19, 2022

Saturday’s AFC Divisional round game from Nissan Stadium starts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.