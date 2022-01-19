Contests
Cincinnati police searching for missing teenage girl

Mariah Watkins, 14, was last seen around 4 p.m. that day, according to police.
Mariah Watkins, 14, was last seen around 4 p.m. that day, according to police.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Jan. 16.

Mariah Watkins, 14, was last seen around 4 p.m. that day, according to police.

The teen was with her mother, who does not have custody, at the Clifton Library before going missing, Cincinnati police said.

Once visiting hours were over, Watkins was not at the library, according to police.

Watkins’ mother said she does not have the 14-year-old, police said.

Watkins is described as 5′4″, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was wearing a pink coat and jeans when she was last seen.

Call police at 513-569-8500 if you have information on where Watkins might be.

