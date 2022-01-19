City of Oxford reenacts mask mandate

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Oxford City Council voted to reenact a city-wide mask mandate for public indoor settings, effective immediately.

At the Jan. 18 meeting, the ordinance was passed on a 6 to 1 vote.

In addition to the mask mandate, Council passed a resolution recommending that residents get vaccinated.

The mask mandate will be in place until March 1.

