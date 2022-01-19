Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

City of Oxford reenacts mask mandate

Vermont lawmakers and nurses are pleading with the governor to enact another state of emergency...
Vermont lawmakers and nurses are pleading with the governor to enact another state of emergency and require masks indoors.
By Andrea Medina
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Oxford City Council voted to reenact a city-wide mask mandate for public indoor settings, effective immediately.

At the Jan. 18 meeting, the ordinance was passed on a 6 to 1 vote.

In addition to the mask mandate, Council passed a resolution recommending that residents get vaccinated.

The mask mandate will be in place until March 1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Skyline brings back popular deal for a limited time
AJ Wahl
Authorities searching for CPS student, 14, missing since Friday
Jeff Geiss had just learned he was cancer free when the attack happened. He was in the ICU for...
Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
Refreeze causes crash on I-75 South in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Ethos Labs open another drive-thru COVID-19 testing center.
New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening in Montgomery
Hamilton County is now officially in a state of emergency due to rising cases from the...
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Children’s increased ‘8-fold since December,’ CEO says
Cholangiocarcinoma cancer is a cancer specific to the bile ducts and so bile is a fluid that...
19 for a Cure: The fight against cholangiocarcinoma
19 for a Cure: The fight against cholangio-carsinoma
19 for a Cure: The fight against cholangiocarcinoma