Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - From playing Harry Potter in his youth to singing parodies of top 40 songs in a new biopic, Daniel Radcliffe is showing that he has serious range.

The British actor is set to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku film about the comedy recording artist’s life.

Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was “absolutely thrilled” about Radcliffe’s casting.

The singer co-wrote the film.

"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about...
"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about Daniel Radcliffe being casted to play him in an upcoming biopic.(CNN via CNN Newsource)

Production is scheduled to start next month in Los Angeles.

It will be available exclusively on the Roku channel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Skyline brings back popular deal for a limited time
AJ Wahl
Authorities searching for CPS student, 14, missing since Friday
Jeff Geiss had just learned he was cancer free when the attack happened. He was in the ICU for...
Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
Refreeze causes crash on I-75 South in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
US begins offering free COVID test kits, but doubts persist
Mariah Watkins, 14, was last seen around 4 p.m. that day, according to police.
Cincinnati police searching for missing teenage girl
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse