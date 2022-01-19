Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Driver arrested in Mt. Airy chase

A driver is under arrest after a chase in Mt. Airy overnight, according to Cincinnati police....
A driver is under arrest after a chase in Mt. Airy overnight, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on Hawaiian Terrace off Colerain Avenue just before 3 a.m. Wednesday(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest after a chase in Mt. Airy overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened on Hawaiian Terrace off Colerain Avenue just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver, a male, was spotted crashing into a utility pole and kept going when police tried to pull his vehicle over.

The driver pulled onto Hawaiian Terrace, got out and ran from officers, who say chased after him and finally had to stun him with a Taser to stop him and take him into custody.

Police tell FOX19 NOW the suspect was wanted on several warrants, in addition to suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

His name was not released while police continue to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Skyline brings back popular deal for a limited time
AJ Wahl
Authorities searching for CPS student, 14, missing since Friday
Jeff Geiss had just learned he was cancer free when the attack happened. He was in the ICU for...
Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
Refreeze causes crash on I-75 South in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Another round of winter weather is on its way over the next 24 hours.
Timeline: Another round of winter weather coming
A drone fly's inside Paul Brown Stadium as the Bengals played the Raiders in an NFL wild-card...
Flyer of drone at Bengals playoff game could be in ‘serious’ trouble
Federal prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against second-hand gun buyers
Mother asking for answers in son's 2011 shooting death
Family longs for closure 11 years after loved one killed in West Price Hill