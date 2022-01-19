Driver arrested in Mt. Airy chase

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest after a chase in Mt. Airy overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened on Hawaiian Terrace off Colerain Avenue just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver, a male, was spotted crashing into a utility pole and kept going when police tried to pull his vehicle over.

The driver pulled onto Hawaiian Terrace, got out and ran from officers, who say chased after him and finally had to stun him with a Taser to stop him and take him into custody.

Police tell FOX19 NOW the suspect was wanted on several warrants, in addition to suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

His name was not released while police continue to investigate.

