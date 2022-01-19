Family longs for closure 11 years after loved one killed in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The new year is always a painful time for Faith Riley.

Riley’s only son, James Christopher, was shot to death in West Price Hill. Eleven years later, the case of who killed him remains unsolved, leaving her to contend with the hardest of questions during the coldest time of the year.

“Tell me,” she posed Tuesday, “what happened to my son?”

Christopher, then 28 and a father-of-five, was shot around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2010. It happened on Rutledge Avenue.

“I would always worry that something would happen to my son,” Riley recalled. “But I never thought it would happen like that.”

Riley says Christopher’s grandchildren ask about their father “all the time.”

She says they remind her of him because they have his dimples—and, at least some of them, his proclivity for goofing around.

“We always had a good time, and I miss that with my son because that was the only son I had and I miss that,” Riley said.

The last 11 years have been a struggle trying to piece together what happened.

“As far as I know, he didn’t really hang out over there all the time,” Riley said of the area on Rutledge where he died. “I wish he hadn’t been over there at all.”

Riley is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We would like to know,” she said. “We need some closure.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040.

