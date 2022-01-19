Federal prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against second-hand gun buyers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal grand jury sitting in Cincinnati indicted two suspects on Tuesday for crimes related to making so-called “straw purchases” of firearms.

Nylisha Hill was released on bond. Jermaine Pulley remains in custody pending trial. They both pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting straw purchases is one way law enforcement authorities are trying to prevent guns falling into the wrong hands.

A straw purchase involves buying a gun on someone else’s behalf.

“Usually that is done with the intent of providing a firearm to somebody who for whatever reason can’t legally purchase the firearm themselves,” said Suzanne Dabkowski with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. “They’re trying to avoid completing the background check.”

Woodlawn Police Sgt. Kevin Williams says straw purchases happen all the time.

“It’s very difficult to catch people doing it,” he said, explaining the exchanges are usually secret and the firearms are rarely recovered following an offense.

There's a good reason for that, according to Dabkowski, who works out ATF's Columbus division office.

“This person may or may not be using it for criminal reasons,” Williams said. “Now you have someone out committing crimes with a gun that may be registered to a person with no criminal record whatsoever unaware of anything that’s going on.”

It’s not smart to be that person, Dabkowski says.

“People all the time try to say, ‘Well I was just helping my buddy out or whatever,’” she said. “No. You don’t want to do that.”

She adds the buyer in a straw purchse—the straw man—can get up to five years in federal prison even if they don’t have a criminal record themselves.

“If you want to buy a family member a gun, all of a sudden, they might go out and commit some kind of criminal act with said gun,” Williams said. “Now your name is in the mix of that.”

