First Alert Weather Day: Timing out snow, plunging temps

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another round of winter weather is on its way over the next 24 hours.

Wednesday evening through noon Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.

FOX19 NOW DETAILED WEATHER FORECAST

Rain will begin falling Wednesday afternoon, followed by light snow for parts of the Tri-State, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Temperatures will free-fall from a high Wednesday of 43 degrees into the upper teens and low 20s by daybreak Thursday with wind chills in the teens and single digits.

This, combined with the rain preventing crews from pre-treating roads since it will just wash away, could cause isolated icy spots on roads late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday in Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason and Lewis counties in northern Kentucky and Adams and Brown counties in Ohio.

One to 3 inches of snow are expected in these areas, along with widespread re-freezing on paved surfaces into Thursday morning.

Around Cincinnati metro, light rain showers should change to light snow showers by Wednesday night with low accumulation.

Wet spots that do not dry overnight could lead to isolated icy patches Thursday morning.

“Re-freezing will be a big problem in the Winter Weather Advisory counties,” Marzullo says.

Get used to being in the deep freeze for the next week, especially overnight.

Our weather forecast calls for colder than normal weather through Jan. 27.

Expect low temperatures in the teens most mornings and daytime highs struggling to reach the upper-20s to mid-30s.

The normal low tempeature t this point in January is 23 degrees and the normal high is 39.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.