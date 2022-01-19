Hamilton County to leaders give COVID-19 update

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County leaders are expected to give a COVID-19 update at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus and Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman will be joined by Dr. Steve Davis, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the county said in a news release.

Tim Ackermann, assistant superintendent of Business Operations with the Hamilton County Educational Service Center (ESC), also will attend. He will “discuss the COVID impact on kids in the hospital and in the classroom,” the release states.

This is the first county COVID-19 briefing since thousands of fans gathered inside the open-air Paul Brown Stadium to watch the Bengals in the playoffs Saturday.

It’s not clear yet what impact that large gathering has had on the county’s COVID-19 numbers.

Last week, county leaders recommended fans only go to Paul Brown Stadium if they were fully vaccinated and boostered and wore masks.

The stadium has no requirements for vaccinations or masks, according to a Bengals spokeswoman.

For the week ending Sunday, Hamilton County reported 17,112 cases and 15 deaths, county records show.

That’s an increase of 33.5% over the previous week when the county recorded 12,815 cases and two deaths.

On Tuesday, Hamilton County’s positivity rate was 27.6%.

Overall, since the pandemic began in 2020, Hamilton County has reported 164,741 cases and 1,699 deaths.

The county remains in a state of emergency due to rising cases from the highly-contagious omicron variant.

County Commissioners approved the 60-day emergency declaration earlier this month due to the county’s high volume of community transmission.

The emergency designation will increase the county administrator’s ability to buy bulk quantities of rapid tests, they say.

The declaration also activates the Hamilton County Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response efforts and brings back daily COVID-19 briefings.

Health care systems are filling up as a result of the unprecedented rate of cases, and Christ Hospital’s CEO said “100% of hospital beds are filled” here but not just with COVID-19 cases but other patients who need life-saving treatment.

There are long waits in emergency rooms and to transfer into hospitals from other healthcare facilities in the area.

Procedures that do not place a patient’s immediate health or wellbeing at risk nor contribute to the worsening of a serious life-threatening medical condition are being delayed.

Ohio National Guard members arrived at Cincinnati hospitals earlier this week to help with staff shortages.

They trained on Monday for the in-hospital support they will lend at Christ Hospital and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

They will help with patient transport, food service and other non-clinical jobs.

