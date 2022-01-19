‘He was simply loved’: Ohio deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A deputy who served with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years died recently due to COVID-19 complications.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Terrance Bateman, known among his coworkers as “Mr. B,” most recently worked with the agency’s corrections division.
“Some of his closest colleagues said “Mr. B” never missed an opportunity to say a kind word….he was simply loved,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said while announcing Bateman’s death on social media.
The sheriff’s office recognized those at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s for how staff at the hospital honored Bateman at the time of his death.
“We will follow your example,” the sheriff’s office added on Facebook.
