‘He was simply loved’: Ohio deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A deputy who served with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years died recently due to COVID-19 complications.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Terrance Bateman, known among his coworkers as “Mr. B,” most recently worked with the agency’s corrections division.

“Some of his closest colleagues said “Mr. B” never missed an opportunity to say a kind word….he was simply loved,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said while announcing Bateman’s death on social media.

The FCSO is mourning the loss of Deputy Terrance Bateman who passed away Saturday due to complications from COVID. ... Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 15, 2022

The sheriff’s office recognized those at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s for how staff at the hospital honored Bateman at the time of his death.

The FCSO extends its deepest gratitude to the staff at Mount Carmel St. Ann's for the humbling show of respect for... Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

“We will follow your example,” the sheriff’s office added on Facebook.

