‘It’s been a balancing act’: Southwest School District needs substitute teachers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The need for substitute teachers has always been around. But lately, the pandemic has exacerbated it.

Recently, Southwest Local Schools put out a call for substitute teachers, offering nearly $100 of daily pay.

Their original post and a link to apply can be found here:

Southwest Local Schools is seeking community members who enjoy working with students to be substitute teachers and substitute teaching assistants (aides). School substitutes have choice of assignments and which days they work. Ohio has passed a temporary law allowing for substitute teachers without Bachelor’s degrees to apply. A satisfactory background check and desire to work with students is required. Substitute employees are hired through our partnership with Sub Solutions.

Substitute Teacher - $92/day

Substitute Teaching Assistant - $10/hour

You can apply online here.

If you have any questions, you can email substitute@hcesc.org or call 513-674-4364.

