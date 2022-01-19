Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘It’s been a balancing act’: Southwest School District needs substitute teachers

By Lauren Artino
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The need for substitute teachers has always been around. But lately, the pandemic has exacerbated it.

Recently, Southwest Local Schools put out a call for substitute teachers, offering nearly $100 of daily pay.

Their original post and a link to apply can be found here:

Southwest Local Schools is seeking community members who enjoy working with students to be substitute teachers and substitute teaching assistants (aides). School substitutes have choice of assignments and which days they work. Ohio has passed a temporary law allowing for substitute teachers without Bachelor’s degrees to apply. A satisfactory background check and desire to work with students is required. Substitute employees are hired through our partnership with Sub Solutions.

Substitute Teacher - $92/day

Substitute Teaching Assistant - $10/hour

You can apply online here.

If you have any questions, you can email substitute@hcesc.org or call 513-674-4364.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Skyline brings back popular deal for a limited time
AJ Wahl
Authorities searching for CPS student, 14, missing since Friday
Jeff Geiss had just learned he was cancer free when the attack happened. He was in the ICU for...
Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
Refreeze causes crash on I-75 South in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

SkyFO19: Roebling Bridge
Reopening of Roebling Bridge delayed
5g
5G rollout scaled back after concerns it could cause major disruptions
substitutes
Southwest School District needs substitute teachers
Candace Guice, drugs seized during OSHP stop
$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop