Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Judge awards Otto Warmbier’s parents $240,000 seized from a North Korean bank

Otto Warmbier with North Korean officials in 2016 (File)
Otto Warmbier with North Korean officials in 2016 (File)
By Jeanne Houck
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A federal judge in New York has ordered the state comptroller there to give $240,000 seized from a North Korean bank account to the parents of Otto Warmbier.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the money is partial payment toward the more than $501 million Fred and Cindy Warmbier of Wyoming won from a different federal judge in Washington, D.C., in 2018.

That judge ruled that North Korea was responsible for the death of their son in 2017, at the age of 22, because the government kidnapped and tortured him.

Neither North Korea nor the North Korean bank from which the funds were seized responded to the legal action the Warmbiers filed in U.S. District Court in Washington in 2018.

Nor did they respond to the legal action the Warmbiers filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York in March 2021 to collect the $240,340. The United States seized the money from North Korea on the grounds it could be used for terrorism.

Otto Warmbier, a student at the University of Virginia, was ending a tour of North Korea with other young people in January 2016 when authorities arrested him at the airport in Pyongyang.

Three weeks later, a distraught Warmbier “confessed” to stealing a political poster from a hotel.

After a show trial for crimes against the state, he was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years of hard labor and his family heard nothing from him for 15 months.

North Korea released Warmbier in June 2017, saying he was suffering from botulism, a bacterial toxin that affects the nervous system.

He returned to Cincinnati with a massive brain injury that left him blind, deaf and unable to move under his own power.

Doctors in Cincinnati found no evidence of botulism in Warmbier’s body and he died a week later.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Skyline brings back popular deal for a limited time
AJ Wahl
Authorities searching for CPS student, 14, missing since Friday
Jeff Geiss had just learned he was cancer free when the attack happened. He was in the ICU for...
Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
Refreeze causes crash on I-75 South in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Mariah Watkins, 14, was last seen around 4 p.m. that day, according to police.
Cincinnati police searching for missing teenage girl
The chase ended once the driver crashed.
Man points gun at Springfield Township officer, prompting chase, police say
SkyFO19: Roebling Bridge
Reopening of Roebling Bridge delayed
5g
5G rollout scaled back after concerns it could cause major disruptions