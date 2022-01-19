Ky. House, Senate quickly vote to override one of Beshear’s vetoes on redistricting bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A day after Governor Andy Beshear vetoed two bills that draw new boundaries for state representatives and Congress in Kentucky, one of those bills is now law after a veto override.

House Bill 2 deals with the boundaries for state House districts. Senate Bill 3 involves the lines for U.S. Congressional districts.

Republicans in the legislature had enough members to easily override those, but now there’s already word of at least one legal challenge.

In his veto, Governor Beshear said the new statehouse map excessively splits several counties, including Fayette.

“I vetoed the maps because they are unconstitutional, a clear example of political gerrymandering,” said Gov. Beshear. “I believe that voters should choose their elected representatives not elected representatives choose their voters.”

However, legislative leaders maintain they followed the letter of the law.

The governor vetoed both the House district map and the one for new Congressional districts.

House leaders stick by their maps and how they approved them.

“Significantly better than the maps of 2012 and 13. Jefferson County is much more compact,” said the sponsor of the bill Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Lousiville.

Thursday afternoon, the House overrode the governor’s veto on House Bill 2 in a 69-23 vote. The Senate followed 24-10.

“In his veto message, he said quote that we acted to quote “certain communities” of their representation,” said Rep. Miller. “Governor, you shamelessly used that as a dog whistle to certain communities.”

“Louisville Urban League believes it lessens minority voices and votes,” Gov. Beshear said. “Because of that, I think they should do it again.”

The next likely step in this process are legal challenges, and it didn’t take long. A group called Concerned Kentucky Residents joined the state Democratic party to file a lawsuit.

In a news release, the group says the maps unnecessarily slice up so many counties.

Rep. Miller has also filed a bill that, if passed, would move the filing deadline to may and the primary to the first Tuesday in August, because of the expected court challenges to the legislation.

Governor Beshear has not taken action on the Senate bill for state Senate districts.

