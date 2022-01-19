Man dead in Pleasant Ridge shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a shooting in Pleasant Ridge Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road near Colonial Ridge Court.

CPD units responded to a shots fired call shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to an officer at the scene.

They found a man dead behind a building.

Witnesses reportedly saw two vehicles fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, per police.

No word on suspects at this point.

Investigators are still canvassing the area looking for evidence.

Cincinnati police officers are on the scene of a reported shooting on Montgomery Road. (WXIX)

