Man pardoned by former Gov. Bevin sentenced on federal murder charge

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin back in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday on a federal murder charge.

Patrick Baker, 43, was sentenced to 42 years with credit for two and a half of the 19 years he was sentenced to in state prison.

A jury convicted Baker back in August in the 2014 shooting death of Donald Mills. In 2017, Baker was convicted on a state charge of reckless homicide in Mills’ death.

He served two years before being pardoned by Gov. Bevin during his final days in office.

“The simple truth of this case is that Patrick Baker was found guilty of planning and committing an armed home invasion, to acquire drugs, where he shot and killed Donald Mills,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Baker was convicted of a brazen act of violence – one that resulted in a murder, committed while the victim’s family was nearby. I want to commend the dedicated work of all our law enforcement partners and our trial team. Their faithful efforts were critical to the verdict, conviction, and sentence.”

Under federal law, Baker must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years. Baker was also ordered to pay $7,500 for funeral expenses of the victim.

