Man points gun at Springfield Township officer, prompting chase, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect accused of pointing a gun at a Springfield Township officer is now facing charges following a chase Tuesday.

Sometime Tuesday afternoon, Brandon Lawrence, 27, allegedly pointed the gun at an officer driving home, according to the Springfield Township Department.

The officer alerted fellow police in the area, who attempted to stop Lawrence, the department tells FOX19 NOW.

Lawrence did not stop, and a chase ensued, police said.

Lawrence eventually crashed at Waverly Avenue and Beekman Street, and the chase came to an end.

The gun police think was pointed at the officer was found inside the crashed vehicle along with the sole occupant, Lawrence.

No one was injured, according to police.

Lawrence is facing charges of aggravated menacing, carrying concealed weapons, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, court records show.

As to why Lawrence allegedly pointed the gun at the officer, Springfield police did not say.

