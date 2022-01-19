Contests
New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening in Montgomery

Ethos Labs open another drive-thru COVID-19 testing center.
Ethos Labs open another drive-thru COVID-19 testing center.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ethos Lab will open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Weller Park in Montgomery.

The free PCR testing site will be open this Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Next week it will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You must register for your test online.

Other Ethos Lab testing locations:

Crossroads Church - Florence: 828 Heights Blvd. Florence KY, 41042

Crossroads Church - Mason: 990 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040

Crossroads Church - West Side: 8575 Bridgetown Rd., Cleves, OH 45002

Crossroads Church - Oakley: 3500 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209

Riverbend Gate 5: 6295 Kellogg Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45230

Daviess County School: 1415 E. Fourth St., Owensboro KY 42303

Burns Middle School: 4610 Goetz Drive, Owensboro KY 42301

College View Middle School: 5061 New Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303

Owensboro Catholic High School: 1524 W Parrish Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301

Woodford County - Midway: 206 N. Gratz St., Midway, KY 40347

Woodford County - Versailles: AP Indy Way, Versailles, KY 40383

MORE | Find COVID-19 test site near you

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

19 for a Cure: The fight against cholangiocarcinoma