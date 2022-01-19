Pickleball fever descends on Tri-State racquet clubs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - During the pandemic, many people have prioritized mental and physical health. Gyms have been finding a way to stay open and keep their members safe at the same time.

At Five Seasons Sports Club in Symmes Township, dozens of people played pickleball Wednesday afternoon. It’s a sport that has grown more than 20% in participation last year according to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association. That makes it one of the fastest growing sports in the United States.

Vice President of Operations Nancy Conard says during the pandemic, both pickleball and tennis became more popular with members at Five Seasons. Now that it’s the new year and people are making fitness goals, the “new year’s resolution” gym rush looks a little different.

“People are saying, ‘You know what? This pandemic has not been good for me mentally and physically,’” said Conard. “They’re coming in and, to your point, people that work remotely, they can come over on their lunch hour or they can come over at 11 a.m. Whenever they feel comfortable when they can break away.”

In other words, gyms may not have the busy periods they used to but they are still seeing growth in the new year.

Conard says another reason pickleball is so popular is that it provides a social aspect while getting fit.

The sports club also hosts social outings including “Pickle and Pints.”

The staff assured me that even beginners can be competitive at this sport that combines tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

“That is what’s awesome about pickleball,” explained Director of Racket Sports Matt Dektas. “You can come and play with a beginner if you’re an advanced player, and you’ll have fun in the first day.”

And if pickleball isn’t your thing, there are four Five Seasons locations where you can find something you like to keep you active and fit in the new year. They are also offering memberships at their lowest rate all year right now.

Soon, Five Seasons in Cincinnati will install an outdoor pool dome. We’ll let you know when that is ready for use.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.