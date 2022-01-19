GRAPHIC: Police looking for two men involved in large OTR brawl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are working to identify two people involved in a brawl that took place earlier this month.

CPD posted a bystander’s video of the fight on Facebook Wednesday evening.

The video was taken outside an Over-the-Rhine bar early morning on Jan. 9, police say.

District One investigators have succeeded in identifying everyone involved except two suspects.

The first is a man shown in a white, red and black short-sleeved shirt. The second is a man in a black hoodie with striped sleeves.

Still photos of the individuals are provided in the comments to the CPD post on Facebook.

Officers initially responded to a call describing a large fight involving as many as 30 people. They arrived on scene as it was mostly broken up, police say.

One person is confirmed to have filed an assault report, telling police that “during the course of a verbal argument amongst several people, he was punched in the face by an unknown individual.”

If you know either of the two men, you’re urged to contact CPD Detective Jeff Howell Jr. at 513-352-4568.

