Reopening of Roebling Bridge delayed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The reopening of the John A. Roebling Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati will not happen on Jan. 24 as planned.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the winter weather has delayed concrete reaching its full strength on the southside approach.

“At this time, we can not provide a specific opening date. KYTC District 6 will provide that information once we are able to confirm,” KYTC said in a news release.

The bridge, which spans the Ohio River and officially opened on Jan. 1, 1867, has been closed to vehicular traffic since Feb. 15, 2021 for extensive maintenance.

A pedestrian sidewalk has been open throughout the project and will remain open during the project extension.

Alternative crossings are the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (US 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (US 27).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.