State, local agencies work to address catalytic converters thefts

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Hamilton is making changes to its policy aimed at stopping catalytic converter thefts to better align with changes that could be coming at the state level.

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller and Ohio Representative Sara Carruthers agree that something needs to be done to deter people from stealing catalytic converters.

“The victims have been churches, social services agencies, daycares, governmental entities, and I read about a daycare that had the converters taken out of our vehicles, so we started thinking we’ve got to do something. We’ve got to try and do something,” said Mayor Moeller.

Hamilton passed an ordinance dishing out penalties and making it more difficult to scrap the stolen parts.

The policy closely resembles a bill working its way through the House in Ohio.

House Bill 408, which came into existence late last year, would increase penalties for selling stolen catalytic converters and limit the number of converters a non-dealer can sell or scrap.

The bill would even open a database to keep track of how often people are selling converters.

Rep. Carruthers is from Hamilton, and she is a co-sponsor of House Bill 408.

“I am not a catalytic converter expert by any stretch of the imagination, but these are one of the things that if we can help, we do,” Rep. Carruthers said.

Hamilton first brought their policy change into effect in October, but just last week amended the measure to line up more with the changes the state could make.

