19-year-old killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was gunned down in Pleasant Ridge in the city’s latest homicide Wednesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road near Colonial Ridge Court at 3:15 p.m.

They said they found a man behind a building suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified overnight early Thursday as Terrance Hammons.

Witnesses reportedly saw two vehicles fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, per police.

Homicide investigators are continuing to follow leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

Cincinnati police officers are on the scene of a reported shooting on Montgomery Road. (WXIX)

