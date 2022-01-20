19-year-old killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was gunned down in Pleasant Ridge in the city’s latest homicide Wednesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police.
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road near Colonial Ridge Court at 3:15 p.m.
They said they found a man behind a building suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified overnight early Thursday as Terrance Hammons.
Witnesses reportedly saw two vehicles fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, per police.
Homicide investigators are continuing to follow leads.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.
