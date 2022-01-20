Contests
19-year-old killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was gunned down in Pleasant Ridge in the city’s latest homicide Wednesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road near Colonial Ridge Court at 3:15 p.m.

They said they found a man behind a building suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified overnight early Thursday as Terrance Hammons.

Witnesses reportedly saw two vehicles fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, per police.

Homicide investigators are continuing to follow leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

Cincinnati police officers are on the scene of a reported shooting on Montgomery Road.
Cincinnati police officers are on the scene of a reported shooting on Montgomery Road.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

