Bengals Hendrickson will play Saturday, Coach Taylor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson will play Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Thursday that Hendrickson cleared concussion protocol.

Hendrickson went entered concussion protocol during the Bengals win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Getting Hendrickson back is a big help for the Bengals when they take on the Titans Saturday.

The Bengals and Titans kick off from Nissan Stadium in Nashville at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

