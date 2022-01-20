Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals Hendrickson will play Saturday, Coach Taylor says

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) takes the field before an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson will play Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Thursday that Hendrickson cleared concussion protocol.

Hendrickson went entered concussion protocol during the Bengals win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Getting Hendrickson back is a big help for the Bengals when they take on the Titans Saturday.

The Bengals and Titans kick off from Nissan Stadium in Nashville at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be on the lookout for slick spots on the road as you head out. Thermometers are bottoming out...
Brutal cold is back
A drone fly's inside Paul Brown Stadium as the Bengals played the Raiders in an NFL wild-card...
Flyer of drone at Bengals playoff game could be in ‘serious’ trouble
Cincinnati police confirm a man was shot to death in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road in...
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting
AJ Wahl
CPS student missing since Friday found, family says
Video of a fight in Over-the-Rhine obtained by Cincinnati police.
GRAPHIC: Police looking for two men involved in large OTR brawl

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against...
Show your stripes Who Dey Nation
Pickleball fever descends on Tri-State racquet clubs
Bengals caravan bound for Nashville Friday
Bengals caravan bound for Nashville Friday
A drone fly's inside Paul Brown Stadium as the Bengals played the Raiders in an NFL wild-card...
Flyer of drone at Bengals playoff game could be in ‘serious’ trouble