Bengals legend holds autism fundraiser with Cincinnati fans

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legend Ken Anderson knows all too well the excitement fans are feeling this week and hopes that joy can help his foundation.

The man who helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 1981 is hosting a fundraiser Thursday at 16 Lots Brewing Company in Mason.

Thursday’s event will benefit the Ken Anderson Alliance to help raise money for their 13th annual Autism Rocks campaign.

Anderson, who is recovering from recent back surgery, won’t be able to attend but says the event has always been a great way to benefit the foundation.

“To be able to be there, you know, I really miss that. It’s always a good time,” Anderson says. “Plus, it’s a way that I can have a couple of beers. I’m not allowed to have those yet, so that would be a lot of fun.”

Thursday’s event runs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at 16 Lots Brewing Company on Reading Road.

The Autism Rocks event is in February and features a full day of concerts with about 15 bands on the schedule at Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester.

