Butler County United Way asking for donations to help homeless population

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The United Way in Butler County is asking for your help to make sure adults that may be experiencing homelessness can stay warm this winter.

Now that the holidays are over, the season of giving has also come to an end.

But there are still many people out there that need help this time of year.

Donations of winter clothing are starting to arrive at the Butler County United Way in Hamilton.

This month’s Building Block Event is a winter clothes collection benefitting the adult homeless population in Butler County.

“I think everyone should want to give because we’re here to help everyone in the community,” explains United Way Director of Campaigns and Volunteers Amanda Burns. “If we can help one person better their lives, it betters the good of the community.”

United Way is asking for new or gently used and clean winter clothing items like coats, long sleeve shirts, gloves, hats, scarves, and socks.

United Way hopes to collect enough items to make 150 care packages to distribute next month.

“Even if the homeless on the streets might not be staying there [at a shelter], they have warming centers where they can go and pick up a coat, even if they’re not going to be staying there,” Burns explains.

Burns says the services United Way provides can help people going through a temporary or long-term crisis.

“I like to say, personally, that we are all one crisis away from needing the help and support from United Way,” Burns explains. “You never know when you’re going to need a United Way service. So, I think when you can make the donations and the time, you should because if you ever find yourself in a situation like that, someone out there in the community would love to help you, and that’s where Butler County United Way steps in.”

Items will be collected through Feb. 11 and then distributed the following week.

Volunteers will assemble the care packages and include a personalized note for each person. Even if you cannot donate an item, you could always volunteer to help.

“It is very rewarding to always help someone in need,” says Burns. “You never know where you might be or a loved one in your family might be at one point.”

You can find more information from the Butler County United Way website, including the address for donations at that link or you can buy items on the Amazon Wishlist.

