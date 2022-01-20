Contests
Cincinnati police recruit hospitalized after medical emergency during training

By Jared Goffinet and Trevor Peters
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police recruit remains hospitalized a day after having a medical emergency following a “strenuous training exercise,” according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old recruit needed first aid from a veteran Cincinnati firefighter after suffering the medical emergency, the FOP said.

FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils compared the “strenuous” drill to a high school wrestling match.

Sgt. Hils says the drill required a recruit to gain control of an instructor who played the role of a suspect resisting arrest.

He says recruits wear protective headgear and padding during the exercise.

The recruit was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains in serious condition, Cincinnati police said.

The Cincinnati Police Department released a statement, saying:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our recruit and his family. The Cincinnati Police Department is currently reviewing the circumstances before and after the training that led up to this recruit’s medical emergency.”

Sgt. Hils says this is the first known emergency like this he is aware of in his time with CPD.

