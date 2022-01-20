Covington mourning death of longtime firefighter

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington is mourning the death of firefighter Dave Studer who served with the city for almost 25 years.

The city said Studer will be remembered for his banter, his joking and his playful kidding of fellow firefighters.

“He was a jokester and just had a funny way about him,” Chief Mark Pierce said in a news release. “Everybody got along with him, everybody liked him, and everybody liked working with him.”

Studer died Thursday morning after a short illness.

According to Pierce, Studer was in the hospital for about three weeks being treated for COVID-19.

Studer was hired at the Fire Department on May 12, 1997. His father and brother were also firefighters, the city said.

He was set to retire in July.

“He leaves a void in the Department that we’ll never be able to fill,” Pierce said. “He was one of a kind.”

City Manager Ken Smith said Studer will be missed.

“Covington residents are fortunate to have a Fire Department full of men and women committed to protecting the public, no matter what it takes, and with his decades of dedication, Dave certainly exemplified that culture of service,” he said.

