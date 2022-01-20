Contests
CPS student missing since Friday found, family says

AJ Wahl
AJ Wahl(School for the Creative and Performing Arts/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - AJ Wahl is back home safe, according to family members.

AJ, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday after abruptly leaving her home in Over-the-Rhine last Friday.

The family’s statement reads: “AJ has been found and is at home now. Dain [her father] is asking for some privacy at this time. Our family is deeply thankful for all the love and support.”

Word of AJ’s disappearance first spread through family and CPS officials at the School for the Creative and Performing Arts, which AJ attends.

Cincinnati police put out a flyer about her disappearance hours later.

Family members said AJ had left her phone behind.

Fears abounded that someone unknown to the family had picked her up. Police said she might have been in Kentucky with a friend from social media.

AJ’s sister, Ali Wahl, said she found a note in her room after AJ left saddled with several bags as if she were going on vacation.

“It wasn’t a very long note at all, but it was mostly directed towards me, saying she didn’t plan on coming back,” she said. “She told me to make good choices.”

