Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Czech singer who intentionally caught COVID-19 has died, son says

Health care workers assist COVID-19 patient during a transport from a overrun hospital in Ceska...
Health care workers assist COVID-19 patient during a transport from a overrun hospital in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Czech folk singer who was opposed to getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died after deliberately contracting the virus, according to her son.

Hana Horka, the vocalist for the band Asonance, died at the age of 57, her son Jan Rek told CNN affiliate CNN Prima News.

Rek said while he and his father are both vaccinated, his mother was not. Rek said his mother voluntarily exposed herself to the virus when her husband and son caught the virus before Christmas.

Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities in the Czech Republic. Horka wanted to contract the virus so that she could obtain the health pass to participate in public events, rather than get the vaccine, Rek said.

“My mom wanted to get sick so she gets the COVID pass,” Rek said. “She said to me and even publicly she wants to get infected so she is done with COVID.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Be on the lookout for slick spots on the road as you head out. Thermometers are bottoming out...
Brutal cold is back
A drone fly's inside Paul Brown Stadium as the Bengals played the Raiders in an NFL wild-card...
Flyer of drone at Bengals playoff game could be in ‘serious’ trouble
Cincinnati police confirm a man was shot to death in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road in...
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting
AJ Wahl
CPS student missing since Friday found, family says
Video of a fight in Over-the-Rhine obtained by Cincinnati police.
GRAPHIC: Police looking for two men involved in large OTR brawl

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
The break-in happened on Jan. 15 at NYC3 in Middletown, according to police.
Middletown police, ATF investigating after 30 guns stolen from business
Here’s a look at a CT image of a COVID patient who has been vaccinated on the left and...
Images show effects of lung damage among unvaccinated people
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd’s killing
Dave Studer
Covington mourning death of longtime firefighter