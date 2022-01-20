First Alert Weather: Brutal cold is back

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Brutal cold temperatures returned to the Tri-State overnight, but at least most of us are not waking up to fresh snow.

Rain changed to snow in the southernmost portions of our area in Mason and Owen counties in northern Kentucky late Wednesday and early Thursday..

Be on the lookout for slick spots on the road as you head out. Thermometers are bottoming out in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.

So far, no problems are reported on highways and main routes.

Later, our high temperature will struggle to reach the upper 20s.

FOX19 NOW DETAILED WEATHER FORECAST

[11:04 PM] Radar update to show that rain is changing to snow across portions of northern Kentucky and southern Ohio. This has been verified through mping reports and local traffic cameras. Conditions will quickly deteriorate where light snow continues. #kywx #ohwx pic.twitter.com/NVBan989mg — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 20, 2022

Our weather forecast calls for colder than normal weather through Jan. 27.

Expect low temperatures in the teens most mornings and daytime highs struggling to reach the upper-20s to mid-30s.

The normal low temperature at this point in January is 23 degrees and the normal high is 39.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.