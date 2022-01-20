3 fire victims critically hurt in Fairfax, fire officials say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders rescued three people and a dog from a large house fire in Fairfax overnight, police say.

All three residents were considered “critical patients” when they were taken from the blaze on Watterson Road to the Univesity of Cincinnati Medical Center late Wednesday, fire officials say.

One of the victims suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to the ICU, according to Fairfax Officer Caleb Kaminski.

Fire crews initially feared the man was terminal, but he has since shown some response, Kaminski said, giving his family and first responders hope he will make it.

Flames broke out on the ground floor and then spread to the roof. A neighbor reported the fire just before 11 p.m., and it took nearly an hour for multiple fire crews to knock it down, according to an emergency dispatch report.

Kaminski and Mariemont Police Officer Adam Geraci arrived before firefighters and saved an elderly wheelchair-bound woman.

Kaminski said the woman, who is 70, was trapped on the first floor, and they pulled her through the back bedroom window.

Geraci had arrived first and was already trying to lift through the window when Kaminski ran up to help.

“The smoke was so heavy, and Officer Geraci was choking on the smoke,” Kaminski said.

Together, they pulled her out and brought her to the street, away from the flames.

“You don’t really have a lot of time to think about doing it, you just do it. We are glad she’s OK. We are glad everyone’s OK. Initially, the firefighters thought someone was deceased, but thankfully they weren’t.”

By the time the officers rescued the woman, conditions in the home had deteriorated too much for them to go inside.

Firefighters then arrived and rescued the man, Kaminski said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office, according to Little Miami Joint Fire Rescue District Chief Mike Siefke.

He said an estimated damage amount remains unknown. He also wasn’t sure if the home had working smoke detectors.

Several other area fire departments responded from the communities of Mariemont, Anderson Township, Silverton, Norwood, Sycamore and Deer Park.

