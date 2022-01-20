Middletown police, ATF investigating after 30 guns stolen from business

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A $12,500 reward is being offered to help identify the suspects accused of stealing around 30 guns from a Middletown business.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) says the suspects broke into NYC3 on Jan. 15. The Middletown business is a federally licensed firearms dealer, according to the ATF.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15, Middletown police say officers were called to 3212 Roosevelt Blvd. for an alarm call.

Officers found the business’ front door broke when they got to the scene.

Surveillance video showed three people breaking in, smashing glass, and then grabbing the guns and other items before leaving, police said.

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to call dispatch at 513-425-7700 option zero or Detective Jordan at 513-425-7786. You can also contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.