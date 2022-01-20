Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Middletown police, ATF investigating after 30 guns stolen from business

The break-in happened on Jan. 15 at NYC3 in Middletown, according to police.
The break-in happened on Jan. 15 at NYC3 in Middletown, according to police.(Facebook: Middletown Division of Police)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A $12,500 reward is being offered to help identify the suspects accused of stealing around 30 guns from a Middletown business.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) says the suspects broke into NYC3 on Jan. 15. The Middletown business is a federally licensed firearms dealer, according to the ATF.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15, Middletown police say officers were called to 3212 Roosevelt Blvd. for an alarm call.

Officers found the business’ front door broke when they got to the scene.

Surveillance video showed three people breaking in, smashing glass, and then grabbing the guns and other items before leaving, police said.

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to call dispatch at 513-425-7700 option zero or Detective Jordan at 513-425-7786. You can also contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be on the lookout for slick spots on the road as you head out. Thermometers are bottoming out...
Brutal cold is back
A drone fly's inside Paul Brown Stadium as the Bengals played the Raiders in an NFL wild-card...
Flyer of drone at Bengals playoff game could be in ‘serious’ trouble
Cincinnati police confirm a man was shot to death in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road in...
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting
AJ Wahl
CPS student missing since Friday found, family says
Video of a fight in Over-the-Rhine obtained by Cincinnati police.
GRAPHIC: Police looking for two men involved in large OTR brawl

Latest News

Dave Studer
Covington mourning death of longtime firefighter
The former official stressed he was reluctant to deploy military forces to the Capitol on Jan....
Wilmington man pleads guilty to making online threats relating to participation in Capitol protests
From left to right: Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell, Butler County Auditor Roger Reynold...
Lawsuit alleging corruption against Butler County officials can proceed, judge says
ODH
Ohio Department of Health gives update on COVID-19