New effort highlights ‘horrific’ double-homicides in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new poster developed by a nonprofit shines a spotlight on eight unsolved double-murders that happened in Cincinnati.

Hope Dudley founded the organization “U Can Speak For Me” after losing her son, Chaz Dudley, to gun violence in 2007.

“You never give up searching for justice,” Dudley said. “It’ll be 15 years for my son, but I will never stop fighting, trying to find out what happened to my son.”

Dudley created her first double-homicide flyer five years ago but recently released a new one that is updated with more cases in hopes of helping make a change.

“It just bothers me that we have these eight double homicides, and the community is not screaming out for justice,” Dudley said.

Dudley's poster highlighting eight unsolved double-murders in Cincinnati. (U Can Speak For Me)

The cases on the poster date back to 2001, when police believe Frank Drees and Vicki Waters were killed at the same time.

The most recent one happened in January 2022.

For Dudley, it hurts her heart knowing at least 16 families are affected by the killings.

“One young lady [on the flyer] was in a wheelchair, and another man was an elderly gentleman,” Dudley said. “It’s just horrific that people can actually murder just not only one person, but two or three people at the same time.”

One of the faces featured on the poster is Ja’Renta Reed, who police said was murdered in 2010 at only 14.

Dudley hopes the flyer sends a message to those responsible.

“They could be standing in our vigils with us. They could be marching with us,” she said. “We have to let them know that they have not gotten away with it.”

She believes with the community’s help, detectives will be able to solve all of the cases.

“If anybody would like this poster, I would print it up and send it to them, or put it in their communities, or the locations that the homicide happened, because we want the community to get involved,” Dudley said.

Anyone with information on any of the unsolved cases can call Cincinnati Police at 513-352-3542 to report it.

Tips can also be anonymously given to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

