Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY town renamed in honor of Bengals

Mayor Ben Baker issued a proclamation to rename the city on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Mayor Ben Baker issued a proclamation to rename the city on Saturday, Jan. 22.(City of Dayton)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHO DEYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Dayton is ditching its name to become “Who Deyton, Kentucky,” in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mayor Ben Baker issued a proclamation to rename the city on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The 22nd will also be recognized as “Cincinnati Bengals Day” to coincide with the Bengals playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

The history between the franchise and Dayton goes all the way back to 1937.

The Bengals held its first scrimmage on Sept. 27, 1937, at Dayton’s O.W. Davis Field, according to the city.

“Because of our city’s past history with the Cincinnati Bengals and as a fun way to celebrate this year’s football team with our residents, who we call the Who Deyton Nation, we decided to change our city’s name for one day to recognize the team’s successful 2021-22 football season and support it in its upcoming divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday,” Mayor Baker said.

Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Titans in Nashville begins at 4:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be on the lookout for slick spots on the road as you head out. Thermometers are bottoming out...
Brutal cold is back
A drone fly's inside Paul Brown Stadium as the Bengals played the Raiders in an NFL wild-card...
Flyer of drone at Bengals playoff game could be in ‘serious’ trouble
Cincinnati police confirm a man was shot to death in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road in...
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting
AJ Wahl
CPS student missing since Friday found, family says
Video of a fight in Over-the-Rhine obtained by Cincinnati police.
GRAPHIC: Police looking for two men involved in large OTR brawl

Latest News

Lebanon Junior High School
District responds to concerns about satanic club in Lebanon elementary school
Butler County United Way collects winter clothing for care packages.
Butler County United Way asking for donations to help homeless population
Covington mourning death of longtime firefighter
Covington mourning death of longtime firefighter
The recruit was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Cincinnati police recruit hospitalized after medical emergency during training