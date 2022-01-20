NKY town renamed in honor of Bengals

WHO DEYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Dayton is ditching its name to become “Who Deyton, Kentucky,” in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mayor Ben Baker issued a proclamation to rename the city on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The 22nd will also be recognized as “Cincinnati Bengals Day” to coincide with the Bengals playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

The history between the franchise and Dayton goes all the way back to 1937.

The Bengals held its first scrimmage on Sept. 27, 1937, at Dayton’s O.W. Davis Field, according to the city.

“Because of our city’s past history with the Cincinnati Bengals and as a fun way to celebrate this year’s football team with our residents, who we call the Who Deyton Nation, we decided to change our city’s name for one day to recognize the team’s successful 2021-22 football season and support it in its upcoming divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday,” Mayor Baker said.

Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Titans in Nashville begins at 4:30 p.m.

