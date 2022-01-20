Contests
Ohio National Guard working at two Cincinnati area hospitals

The Ohio National Guard has moved more troops into the Cincinnati area, this time working inside hospitals.
The Ohio National Guard has moved more troops into the Cincinnati area, this time working inside hospitals.(WRDW)
By Chris Riva
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio National Guard has moved more troops into the Cincinnati area, this time working inside hospitals.

There are two teams, up to 20 guard members each. One team is at UC Hospital, and the other at Christ Hospital.

FOX19 NOW’s Chris Riva explains what tasks the National Guard will be doing at the hospitals.

