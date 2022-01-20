Ohio National Guard working at two Cincinnati area hospitals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio National Guard has moved more troops into the Cincinnati area, this time working inside hospitals.

There are two teams, up to 20 guard members each. One team is at UC Hospital, and the other at Christ Hospital.

FOX19 NOW’s Chris Riva explains what tasks the National Guard will be doing at the hospitals.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.