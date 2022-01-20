Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI for handling of sexual abuse cases in Germany

FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year, at the Vatican, Dec. 8, 2015. A long-awaited report on the church's handling of cases of sexual abuse by clergy and others in Germany's Munich archdiocese and which was once led by retired Pope Benedict XVI from 1977 until 1982, is being released on Thursday Jan. 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
By GEIR MOULSON
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A long-awaited report on sexual abuse in Germany’s Munich diocese has faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI’s handling of cases when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s.

The law firm that drew up the report said that Benedict strongly denies any wrongdoing.

The report also faulted the current archbishop, a prominent ally of Pope Francis, in two cases.

The archdiocese commissioned the report from law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl nearly two years ago, with a mandate to look into abuse between 1945 and 2019 and whether church officials handled allegations correctly.

The report said there were four cases in which Benedict — then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — could be accused of misconduct.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be on the lookout for slick spots on the road as you head out. Thermometers are bottoming out...
First Alert Weather: Brutal cold is back
A drone fly's inside Paul Brown Stadium as the Bengals played the Raiders in an NFL wild-card...
Flyer of drone at Bengals playoff game could be in ‘serious’ trouble
Cincinnati police confirm a man was shot to death in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road in...
19-year-old killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting, police say
AJ Wahl
Authorities searching for CPS student, 14, missing since Friday
Candace Guice, drugs seized during OSHP stop
$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop

Latest News

A store clerk at Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape fatally shot one of three armed robbery suspects....
Ill. store clerk shoots, kills suspect during armed robbery
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
Full interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
One-on-one with Vice President Harris: The Biden administration's first year