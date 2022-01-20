Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Show your stripes Who Dey Nation

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against...
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans, it is once again time to show your stripes.

The Bengals are asking fans to show their love and support for the team throughout the playoff run by wearing the orange and black ahead of gameday.

Show off your Bengals pride by sharing your photos with FOX19 NOW.

The Bengals will take on the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Nashville.

The winner of that game will advance to the AFC Championship.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be on the lookout for slick spots on the road as you head out. Thermometers are bottoming out...
Brutal cold is back
A drone fly's inside Paul Brown Stadium as the Bengals played the Raiders in an NFL wild-card...
Flyer of drone at Bengals playoff game could be in ‘serious’ trouble
Cincinnati police confirm a man was shot to death in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road in...
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting
AJ Wahl
CPS student missing since Friday found, family says
Video of a fight in Over-the-Rhine obtained by Cincinnati police.
GRAPHIC: Police looking for two men involved in large OTR brawl

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) takes the field before an NFL football...
Bengals Hendrickson will play Saturday, Coach Taylor says
Pickleball fever descends on Tri-State racquet clubs
Bengals caravan bound for Nashville Friday
Bengals caravan bound for Nashville Friday
A drone fly's inside Paul Brown Stadium as the Bengals played the Raiders in an NFL wild-card...
Flyer of drone at Bengals playoff game could be in ‘serious’ trouble