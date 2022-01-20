Contests
Wilmington man pleads guilty to making online threats relating to participation in Capitol protests

The former official stressed he was reluctant to deploy military forces to the Capitol on Jan. 6 because the use of troops during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020 had created controversy.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to making interstate threats, a felony offense.

According to US Attorney Kenneth Parker, the crime arises from his communications online related to his participation in the Jan. 6 protests at the Capitol.

Justin Stoll, 41, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

According to an affidavit, he used the username “Th3RealHuckleberry” on the app Clapper and on YouTube to post videos related to his participation in the Capitol protests.

Parker said Videos Stoll filmed at the Capitol show that he proceeded past police barricades that other rioters had torn down and yelled profanities at U.S. Capitol Police.

When Stoll returned to Ohio, he uploaded the videos to social media.

According to the court document, Stoll received comments from concerned citizens in response to his videos.

This is a screenshot from a video Stoll made included in his criminal complaint.
This is a screenshot from a video Stoll made included in his criminal complaint.(United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers)

Parker said Stoll then responded to the comments in another video where he said in part:

“Well, that shows your f****** ignorance because, clearly, the capitol building is owned by the people, so again, nothing will happen. Secondly, I never admitted I went into it, did I? Go watch the video again. Daddy’s not stupid. [Wink.] Third, if you ever in your f****** existence did something to jeopardize taking me away from my family, you will absolutely meet your maker. You can play that for the D.A. in court, I don’t care. If you ever jeopardize me, from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your mother f****** maker, and I will be the one to arrange the meeting.”

According to Parker, Stoll admitted as part of his guilty plea that he posted the video for the purpose of making a threat.

