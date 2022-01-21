2 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in East Price Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a four-vehicle crash in East Price Hill that hospitalized two people overnight.

It happened about 11 p.m. on Glenway Avenue near Grand Avenue.

Police say they saw a male who was reported to be in a stolen vehicle and driving “at crazy speeds” before he lost control of the vehicle as it went down the hill on Glenway.

The vehicle struck a parked car, flipping it, and setting off a chain-reaction crash that resulted in two additional vehicles being struck, according to police.

The driver in the stolen vehicle is being treated for leg injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A passenger also was taken to the hospital.

