4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in Brown County house fire

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RIPLEY, Ohio, (WXIX) - A 4-year-old girl and two adults have been identified as the victims killed in a Ripley house fire early Friday.

Annabella Royster, 4, Phillip Royster, 49, and 33-year-old Ashley Ramos died in the fire, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office

The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. at the 7400 block of Gardner Road, the Brown County sheriff’s dispatch said.

Deputies on the scene said that two boys told them that their mom, dad and sister were still inside the house.

Annabella, Phillip and Ramos were found dead inside the house, the State Fire Marshal Office confirmed.

FOX19 NOW spoke with a neighbor who said that a couple and their three kids lived at the address.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

