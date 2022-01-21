Contests
Bengals caravan departs for Nashville

By Mike Schell
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of Cincinnati Bengals fans departed Paul Brown Stadium Friday for Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The excitement Bengals fans are experiencing cannot be missed.

Following the team’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, the excitement around Cincinnati was near an all-time high.

That excitement continues as fans await Saturday’s game.

Bengals Jim, one of Cincinnati’s most recognizable, led the caravan to Nashville on Friday.

“The invasion of Nashville starts here. Who Dey buddy, let’s go, Who Dey,” Bengals Jim said before hitting the road.

Saturday’s AFC Divisional round game from Nissan Stadium starts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

