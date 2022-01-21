Contests
Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey to keep Pendleton location open

Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey is now keeping their Pendleton location open.
Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey is now keeping their Pendleton location open.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey has decided to keep its Pendleton location open after initially announcing it would close.

Owner Christian Gill wrote on Facebook Friday the “outpouring of love and support from the community” is giving Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey a second chance.

Gill said there will be some changes at the Pendleton location.

Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey will be closed from Jan. 24-26 and then reopen Jan. 27 with the new hours.

They will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Jan. 10, Gill said the initial decision to close the Pendleton location was “due to all of the surrounding circumstances that have plagued the industry over the last two years.”

Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey also has a location in Union, Kentucky.

