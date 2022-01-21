Contests
Caught on Cam: Would-be thieves thwarted at to West Side brewery

Lucky for the brewery’s owners, the suspects drove away empty-handed.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A West Side brewery is forced to change their business after thieves broke in Thursday morning.

Surveillance camera footage captures two suspects arrive at West Side Brewing on Harrison Avenue in a car and break through a glass door.

It happened around 6:09 a.m. Thursday morning.

“This is the first time we’ve ever been broken in to,” said co-Owner Jim Remmel.

One inside, the thieves appear to roll over the bar counter and begin trying to steal the cash drawers attached to the underside of the bar.

After a few moments, the two suspects come outside holding one cash drawer and get in the car with it before throwing it out and driving away.

“They really didn’t get anything,” Remmel said. “We don’t keep cash in cash drawers at night.”

That doesn’t mean the break-in isn’t frustrating for the brewery’s owners.

“The inconvenience is, you know, having to have the door replaced,” Remmel said. “Right now we’re only doing cashless because we don’t have cash drawers to open and closed. That’ll be for a few days until we can get the keys replaced.”

With a new glass door installed, they’re already looking on the bright side.

“Could have been worse,” Remmel said. “They could have come in and ransacked the place, you know, open all the taps, took a bunch of merchandise and stuff like that.”

For Remmel, there’s not much the brewery could have done differently.

“We ave an alarm system. We have glass doors,” he shrugged. “You can’t replace the glass doors with, you know, brick doors.”

If you recognize the people or vehicle caught by the security camera, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

