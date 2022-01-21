Contests
Coroner: Multiple fatalities in Brown County house fire

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RIPLEY, Ohio, (WXIX) - Police are investigating a fatal house fire early Friday morning in Brown County.

According to the Brown County sheriff dispatch, a “fully engulfed” house fire was reported around 5:00 a.m. at the 7000 block of Gardner Road.

Vicky Coburn, Brown County Coroner’s Investigator, confirms that there were multiple fatalities but could not release any more details until further investigation.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Brown County Sheriff Department.

