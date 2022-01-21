Coroner: Multiple fatalities in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio, (WXIX) - Police are investigating a fatal house fire early Friday morning in Brown County.

According to the Brown County sheriff dispatch, a “fully engulfed” house fire was reported around 5:00 a.m. at the 7000 block of Gardner Road.

Vicky Coburn, Brown County Coroner’s Investigator, confirms that there were multiple fatalities but could not release any more details until further investigation.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Brown County Sheriff Department.

