Hamilton County’s first Safe Haven Baby Box unveiled Friday

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DEHII TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton County’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will be unveiled Friday at a fire station in Delhi Township.

Township trustees and fire officials held a ceremony at the firehouse located at 697 Neeb Road.

The Fire Department’s chaplain, Father Benedict O’Cinnsealaigh, will bless the device.

Delhi Trustees approved the baby box through an emergency resolution at a meeting last year.

The safety device enables mothers in crisis to surrender newborns securely and anonymously under the State of Ohio’s Safe Haven Law.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is located in the exterior wall at the fire station.

When the device door is opened and then closed, the exterior door automatically locks and both fire officials and 911 dispatch operators are alerted.

A door on the interior side of the box allows a medical staff member to secure the newborn.

Nationwide, 115 babies have been surrendered through the National Safe Haven Baby Box hotline, according to Delhi Township.

In the last three years, 14 babies have been surrendered in baby boxes, officials say.

Delhi’s Safe Haven Baby Box is the first in Hamilton County, the fifth in Ohio and the 97th in the nation, Delhi leaders say.

“The Township is grateful to our generous sponsors that made this a reality. Discount Tire paid for the physical box; Turner Construction covered installation expenses; and Zuber Safety & Security provided the security monitoring equipment,” township officials said in a news release.

There are several in Indiana, including a box that opened last year in Lawrenceburg.

In May, a newborn girl was left in a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in southern Indiana, in Clarksville.

The infant spent less than a minute there before a firefighter was able to care for her and went to the hospital less than a half-hour later, once fire crews performed initial health checks.

Newborn baby found safe inside ‘safe haven baby box’ in Clarksville

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization staffs a 24-hour hotline, (1-866-99BABY1) to give someone the opportunity to talk to a trained professional as they consider safely surrendering their baby.’

Fort Mitchell also unveiled a Safe Haven Baby Box on Friday. The location is at the firehouse (2355 Dixie Highway) and the baby box is on the side of the building.

For more information on how baby boxes work, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

