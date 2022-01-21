Here’s our next snow chance

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re back in the freezer to start your Friday with low temperatures around 12 degrees and wind chills bottoming out around zero, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

The mercury won’t improve much this afternoon. The high will struggle to reach the upper 20s amid wind chills in the teens, he says.

Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year over much of the next week.

Expect temps most mornings to dip into the teens and daytime highs struggling to reach the upper-20s to low-to-mid-30s.

The normal low at this point in January is 23 degrees, and the normal high is 39.

Temperatures will be in the low 30s Saturday and Sunday.

A quick flipper system on Sunday could bring a few snow showers by the afternoon, so watch for some slick spots on the roads by Sunday night, Marzullo says.

Then, all eyes will be on another front that will bring us snow chances by Tuesday, along with the return of much colder air

