Intel picks Ohio for what could be world’s biggest semiconductor operation: report

Chip giant Intel plans to announce Friday it will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip...
Chip giant Intel plans to announce Friday it will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip plants in Ohio, according to a media report.(Intel Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Intel plans to announce Friday it will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip plants in Ohio, making this the state’s largest economic development deal to date, according to a media report.

The manufacturing plants that “could become the biggest semiconductor operation on Earth” will be located in the Greater Columbus area, Licking County’s Jersey Township, the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and JobsOhio are holding a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Newark “for a historic economic development announcement for the state of Ohio,” reads a news release from the governor’s office.

Two top Intel leaders, CEO Pat Gelsinger and the senior vice president who also is the general manager for manufacturing, Keyvan Esfarjani, are scheduled to hold a webcast at the same local time (11:30 a.m. PT), the company’s website shows.

Company officials “will share details of Intel’s latest plans for investment in manufacturing leadership,” Intel’s website states.

FOX19 NOW will stream the announcement on our website and Facebook page.

Be sure to watch FOX19 NOW starting at 3 p.m. for all the latest breaking details.

The Intel factories will hire 3,000 workers who will be paid an average annual salary of $135,000, according to the Dispatch report. This also will create 7,000 construction jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs.

The project, which will be Intel’s first new manufacturing site in 40 years, eventually could involve eight factories and $100 billion in investment over the next decade including Intel and its suppliers and partners, the Dispatch story states.

Construction is expected to start this year, with the first chips being produced by 2025, according to the Dispatch.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

