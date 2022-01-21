Non-profit helps low-income homeowners winterize their homes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People Working Cooperatively is a non-profit in the Cincinnati metro area helping low-income homeowners with repairs and improvements that will save energy and money.

The repairs are at no cost to the homeowners, so they can continue to live in their house in a healthy way.

“The crew is working on some air sealing of the home around some doors,” explains Project Manager Eric Donohue, “But they also are installing some pipe wrap around some of the more vulnerable pipes that could burst. [They’re] putting some insulation around those. We are also addressing some issues in the attic to get it ready to do some insulating.”

If your home is heated with a boiler system, you need to check it for air quality issues.

“You want to make sure that it is operating at its maximum efficiency,” says Donohue. “It has health and safety checks to make sure you’re not causing any indoor air quality issues and that it’s delivering heat to spaces that it’s needed.”

If you have a heating system with a filter, make sure you are changing that monthly.

As for windows and doors, check those for any openings to let cold air into your home.

“You want to make sure you seal up any cracks and gaps on the exterior with caulking or some type of sealant,” explains Donohue.

Wrapping foam around cold pipes helps prevent freezing and bursting of pipes, which leads to a big mess.

“In this situation here, we have up against an outside wall in the basement,” explains Donohue, “That wall is going to get cold, so you want to make sure there is insulation against those pipes that risk bursting.”

Many of these fixes you can do yourself to prevent bigger problems and make your home more energy-efficient. But if you need a pro, don’t hesitate to reach out to a certified technician.

If you or someone you know could use help from People Working Cooperatively, you can find more information here or by calling 513-351-7921.

