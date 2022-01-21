Titans Henry expected to start vs Bengals Saturday, per reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WXIX) - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is expected to make his return to the field and start Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to reports.

Henry, who was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 1 because of a fractured foot, is expected to be activated on Friday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted.

The Titans have until 4 p.m. ET Friday to make the move official.

As @TDavenport_NFL reports Titans will activate running back Derrick Henry for Saturday's AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals and he is expected to start when the offense takes the field. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 21, 2022

It’s unknown how much Henry will be part of the game plan, but the Bengals will certainly have to account for him during the game.

The Bengals on Thursday announced a big piece of their defense will play Saturday.

Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson cleared concussion protocol and will be on the field for the Bengals.

Saturday’s game at Nissan Stadium kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

