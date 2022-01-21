Contests
Titans Henry expected to start vs Bengals Saturday, per reports

FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against...
FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Derrick Henry is just the biggest name in a revolving door that has seen the Titans make 19 moves putting players on injured reserve and play a NFL-high 80 different players _ 11 more than the next closest teams. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WXIX) - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is expected to make his return to the field and start Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to reports.

Henry, who was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 1 because of a fractured foot, is expected to be activated on Friday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted.

The Titans have until 4 p.m. ET Friday to make the move official.

It’s unknown how much Henry will be part of the game plan, but the Bengals will certainly have to account for him during the game.

The Bengals on Thursday announced a big piece of their defense will play Saturday.

Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson cleared concussion protocol and will be on the field for the Bengals.

Saturday’s game at Nissan Stadium kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

