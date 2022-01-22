1 dead in road rage shooting on I-275 in Colerain, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A fatal shooting on Westbound Interstate 275 closed the highway for several hours Friday night, according to Colerain police.

The shooting followed from an incident of road rage just past the Blue Rock Road exit sometime before 7 p.m., says Colerain Police PIO Jim Love.

The situation progressed from road rage into a fender bender and then a personal confrontation where one person pulled a handgun and fatally shot the other, Love says.

All lanes of I-275 West closed in the area shortly after 7 p.m. Police indicated the highway had reopened at 11 p.m.

It remains unclear exactly how the shooting played out, and Love provided no word about a possible suspect.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Colerain police.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

